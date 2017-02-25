Rabbits taken from Norfolk home to be put up for adaption

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 39 rabbits were taken from a Norfolk home on Thursday.

The rabbits were unsterilized and the situation quickly “spiraled out of control” for the owner according to the care center.

The rabbits were assessed by their veterinarian on Friday and were spayed and neutered as the center’s surgical schedule permits.

Some of the rabbits will be ready to be adopted by early next week.

The center said the Virginia Beach SPCA transferred some of the rabbits to their shelter sometime on Friday.

The different breeds of rabbits include: Lionhead rabbits, Himalayan breeds and a bunch of other mixed breeds.