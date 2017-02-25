Peninsula SPCA says black leopard, Shadow has died

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula SPCA’s says that Shadow, their 18-year-old black leopard who lived at their petting zoo, died on Thursday.

According to the Peninsula SPCA, Shadow recently began to exhibit signs of illness.

“An exam with an internal medicine veterinary specialist and the shelter’s veterinarian confirmed the presence of serious medical conditions consistent with an animal of his age,” the Peninsula SPCA said. “[He] will live on forever in the hearts of so many that he touched. The Peninsula SPCA thanks the many residents and visitors to our shelter who came to know and love Shadow during his lifetime.”

Shadow lived at the SPCA petting zoo since he was 10-weeks old.

An online petition was created in August 2016, to send Shadow to a sanctuary in Colorado back in August by Virginia Beach resident Laura Hill. The petition got over 175,000 signatures.

Hill started the petition after reaching out to the SPCA about her concerns. She said the sanctuary was willing to cover all costs and transportation, but the SPCA did not send Shadow away.