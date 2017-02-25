Hampton Roads residents march for solidarity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Religious leaders in Virginia Beach are getting ready for the Faith, Freedom, and Justice March down Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront.

VB Interdenominational Ministers Conference issued a call to action to march in solidarity over racial bias and economic cronyism. Organizers are pushing for a disparity study to ensure qualified minority business owners have equal opportunity to do business in prime real estate at the oceanfront.

Organizers gathered around 9:30 a.m. at Rudee Loop to begin the march that starts at 11 a.m.

The march was created to show support for a disparity study but any one with any concerns can come out.

Dr. Allen has stated, “The Faith, Freedom, and Justice March is a statement to Virginia Beach, the state, and the nation that we the people are indeed what makes America great. Virginia Beach is a tremendous city with unlimited potential. But it can’t be the greatest city in the world if it is not the greatest city for all its citizens.”

Marchers walked two and a half miles down Atlantic avenue to 40th street where they turn around and come back down the boardwalk to 24th. The march ended at Cavalier Hotel.