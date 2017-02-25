Coast Guard medevacs man from Masonboro Island

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from Masonboro Island to local EMS after he reported chest pains early Saturday morning.

Station Wrightsville Beach were notified around 3:00 a.m. of a 45-year-old man who woke up to chest pains and shortness of breath while camping with his wife and four children.

Station Wrightsville Beach diverted a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew already at the island and arrived on scene at 3:15 a.m. The crew medevaced the man to Bradley Creek Marina where local EMS were waiting. The man was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Cases like these, no matter the hour, show our crew’s training and ability to help keep the patient calm and get him to EMS quickly,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Guetter, Station Wrightsville Beach boarding officer for the case.