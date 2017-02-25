Barricade situation underway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several roads are closed for an ongoing barricade situation on the 200 block of W. 31st Street in Norfolk.

Police say they responded to the location just before midnight for a possible domestic assault. They say when they got there, they were able to confirm that a man and woman were inside of the home, but were unable to contact them directly. They also say their preliminary investigation showed that the woman was behind held against her will.

Norfolk Police Hostage Crisis Negotiators are on scene and say they are working toward a peaceful resolution.

The following streets are closed for foot and car traffic:

-200 block W. 30th Street

-100 and 200 blocks W. 31st Street

-200 block W. 32nd Street

Police say there is currently no threat to public safety and no evacuations have begun.

