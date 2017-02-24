Yorktown woman will serve 5 years in hydrocodone fraud case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Yorktown woman was sentenced Friday to five years in prison in a case involving fraudulently obtaining over 100,000 hydrocodone pills.

54-year-old Donna Byrd Talley worked as a long-time office manager for Dr. Steven Becker, a Hampton dentist. According to court documents, Talley, from 2002 through 2011, used Dr. Becker’s DEA license to fraudulently obtain over 100,000 pills of hydrocodone from two dental supply companies. Talley distributed the hydrocodone to her husband and others and used it to feed her own addiction.

On Aug. 18, 2011, investigators with the Virginia Department of Health Professions and the Virginia State Police interviewed Talley, who admitted to ordering hydrocodone. Later that same day, an investigator recovered a pill bottle containing hydrocodone from Talley’s residence, matching shipments of hydrocodone ordered by Talley and received by Dr. Becker’s office two days earlier.

Talley was found guilty on charges of acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and mail fraud.

Talley will also serve three years of supervised release following her sentence.