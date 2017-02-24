Waverly continues rebuilding one year after deadly tornado

WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) – In February 2016, Alechia Jadwin walked around her home, left in tatters and no longer livable, after a deadly tornado struck Waverly.

“That was at the front of the house…stuff scattered. The picture was on the wall,” she said, pointing at what remained of her belongings.

One year later, the only thing left on the property is a shed.

The storm filled the parking lot of Empowerment Temple Ministries with items from victims’ homes. The damage to the building took nine months to repair, according to the pastor, who said the town had never experienced anything like it before.

Sussex County Public Safety Coordinator Eddie Vick said the tornado affected 54 properties. Some lost shingles, others were destroyed.

Rev. Shaun Smith came in May to help rebuilding efforts with the United Methodist Church’s Disaster Recovery Organization. He said they have worked on 17 houses, including one Trenika Stringfield moved into after losing three loved ones and her home in the tornado.

“When something like this happens, it’s a matter of what do you do and where do we go and how else can my life be devastated?…I think Waverly is doing better one year later. There’s some houses that are fixed now that were in bad shape before,” he said.

A dinner and church service marking one year since the tornado struck was planned for 6:00 p.m. Friday at Waverly United Methodist Church.

“Tonight is a worship service to, not so much focus on the past, but to celebrate going forward. One of the things we’re going to ask folks to do is to provide ideas of what they would like to see in their community, going forward, and also how they can help,” Smith said.