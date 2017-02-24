Virginia Beach police need help to identify robbery suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, the man approached the victim in the 300 block of Kellam Road, showed a gun and demanded belongings from the victim.

The victim wasn’t hurt.

Police describe the suspect as being in his 20s, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 to 185 pounds.

Authorities say the suspect is possibly homeless and may frequent the Aragona area.

If you recognize this man or see him, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.