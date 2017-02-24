Video: Firefighter carries burning tank out of building in China

XIANGYANG, China (NBC) — A firefighter in China is being hailed as a hero after risking his life to carry a burning gas tank out of a residential building.

The tank caught fire inside a multi-story building in central China Wednesday night.

When firefighters got there, they found a gas tank with a broken valve that could not be turned off. They knew they needed to get the tank outside — in case it blew up.

Firefighter Wan Wentao then picked up the burning tank and ran it downstairs, and out of the building.

Firefighters poured water on the tank and put out the fire in about 10 minutes.

Wentao said he was burned, but said he knew he had to move it safety — and fast.

Authorities believe the fire started while the homeowner was cooking dinner, but the case is under investigation.