Va. Beach man gets 10-year sentence for trying to entice a minor, coercion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

50-year-old John Francis Aragon was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised release.

Aragon pleaded guilty on Nov. 21.

Court documents say in May 2016, Aragon posted an ad on Craigslist seeking “fetish sex with young girl.” While undercover, a detective with the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the ad, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. The two chatted over a period of time, and the conversations became sexually explicit. Eventually, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations took over as the 14-year-old’s role.

Three different times, prosecutors say Aragon left money under a rock at a local park in exchange for a pair of the girl’s underwear. He expressed his desire to meet the girl in person to engage in sexual activity, according to court documents. On August 16, Aragon showed up at the park to meet the girl and was then arrested.