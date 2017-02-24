Training at Fort Eustis will include blank ammunition fire

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (AP) — A training this weekend at Joint Base Langley-Eustis will include blank ammunition fire.

The U.S. Navy says noise issues should be minimal during the practice. But neighbors may hear what sounds like gunfire from Friday to Tuesday.

Petty Officer First Class Robert Cuen says the training involves Coastal Riverine Group Two. Its capabilities include protecting cargo ships from small-boat attacks. And that’s the scenario they’ll be simulating.

The group will use the Cape Ann, a 500-foot cargo ship, and 34-foot patrol boats as the opposition force.