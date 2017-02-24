Case against teen charged in Va. Beach homicide moves forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a teen charged in connection with a December 2016 homicide in Virginia Beach is moving forward.

Maurice Boney Jr., 19, and 18-year-old Nicholas Cates are accused of killing 60-year-old Christine Bender in front of her home on Dec. 4. Boney and Cates have both been charged with murder.

In court on Friday, the charges against Boney were certified to a grand jury.

A police detective testified Friday that he interviewed Boney a week after the murder. Boney told the detective that Cates wanted to go drive around looking for someone to kill.

The two drove onto Campion around 2 a.m. on Dec. 4, and saw Bender standing outside her home smoking a cigarette.

They pulled up to the curb, and Cates reportedly asked Bender for a light. When Bender got her lighter back, Boney says Cates shot her five to seven times in the back.

The judge said Friday there was enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury — and most likely on to trial.

Cates is also facing charges in several other shootings between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7 of 2016. His cases are still in being held in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court because he was only 17 when he was arrested.

Prosecutors say he will soon be certified as an adult.

A grandy jury hearing for Boney has been set for March 20, while a tentative trial date of May 31 has been set. Coates is due in court March 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Jason Marks will have more on this story on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.