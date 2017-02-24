Portsmouth police arrest 9 members of ‘Swag Over Everything’ street gang

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Eleven members of the Portsmouth street gang “Swag Over Everything” are facing a total of 89 charges.

Police say nine members were arrested on Thursday.

Authorities consulted with the Portsmouth Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to conduct a long term investigation into Swag Over Everything, or S.O.E.

Investigators say the gang began operating in Portsmouth in an informal capacity and members were to display their “swag” by dressing fashionably and doing whatever it took to maintain respect in the gang world. As S.O.E. grew in popularity, multiple sets formed and all members paid allegiance to the gang.

Police say members committed several crimes such as burglaries.

As a result of the police investigation, 89 charges have been filed against the 11 members. Each suspect faces several charges including gang participation, burglary, possession of firearm by convicted felon, receipt of stolen firearm, conspiracy, grand larceny, destruction of property, receipt of stolen property, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of justice.

Police are still searching 18-year-old Jhamie Valentine, of the 40 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth. He has active warrants for gang participation, receipt of stolen firearm, and conspiracy.

An 18-year-old Portsmouth teen, who was 17-years-old at the time of his offenses, has active warrants for seven counts of gang participation, five counts of grand larceny, three counts of receipt of stolen property, two counts of burglary, two counts of destruction of property, and one count of conspiracy.

Here’s a list of the arrested suspects:

23-year-old Daquan J. Crawford, of the 800 block of Hancock Avenue, Portsmouth, was charged with one count of gang participation, one count of receipt of a stolen firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

19-year-old Malik D. Harris, of the 100 block of Howard Street, Portsmouth, was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of gang participation, one count of burglary, and one count of destruction of property.

17-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with one count of gang participation, one count of receipt of stolen property, and one count of conspiracy.

17-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with two counts of receipt of stolen property, one count of gang participation, one count of trespass upon church property, and one count of trespass upon railroad tracks.

17-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with four counts of receipt of stolen property and one count of gang participation.

17-year-old Chesapeake male – Charged with one count of gang participation, conspiracy, and one count of receipt of stolen property.

17-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with four counts of receipt of stolen property and one count of gang participation.

17-year-old Chesapeake male – Charged with one count of gang participation, conspiracy, and one count of receipt of stolen property.

16-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with eight counts of gang participation, four counts of receipt of a stolen firearm, three counts of conspiracy, six counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary, and two counts of destruction of property.

16-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with two counts of receipt of a stolen property, two counts of conspiracy, and one count of gang participation.

16-year-old Portsmouth male – Charged with four counts of receipt of stolen property, three counts of gang participation, two counts of grand larceny, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of obstruction of justice.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.