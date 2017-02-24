Special Report: A Change of Heart

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — He was once one of the most powerful state leaders in Richmond — until he was sent to jail for nine and a half years for bribery and extortion.

Back in 2009, then Virginia Del. Phil Hamilton came to 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox. He answered questions about emails that suggested he helped get funding for an Old Dominion University education program, and then took a paid position to direct that program.

Bob McDonnell, who was then running for governor, was the first to call on Hamilton to resign.

Hamilton’s daughter, Meredith Archer, thinks McDonnell did this for his own political purposes — and was hypocritical.

In a recent interview with Andy Fox, McDonnell said, “I jumped to conclusions about Phil’s case, only because of media reports. And I regret that. It’s not fair.”

Archer said, “I actually do think that’s sincere, because it is my understanding that they had a pretty good relationship — which is why my dad was so hurt when (McDonnell) came out and said all those things about how he should resign.”

In special report tonight, Andy Fox reports on McDonnell’s change of heart on how he treated Phil Hamilton.

