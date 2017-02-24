South Carolina mom’s tax return refund goes viral

SOUTH CAROLINA (KRON) — A South Carolina mother’s Facebook post went viral after sharing she spent her tax refund on a year’s worth of rent along with a picture of the receipt.

Christina Knaack is the single mother of two girls and admits parenthood is not easy.

Knaack’s received $5,600 back in tax and paid her family’s entire rent for the year.

Her post has over 200,000 likes and comments from people all over the world, commending her on the decision she made.

Knaack struggled with addiction from the age 16 to 26.

“I never thought I would make it out … I was homeless,” she said.

She’s been clean for three years and attributes that to her children.