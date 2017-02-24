Sailors, Marines with Bataan ARG deploy from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors and Marines with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployed from Norfolk Saturday.

USS Mesa Verde deployed from Naval Station Norfolk, while USS Carter Hall deployed from JEB Little Creek – Fort Story. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed from their homeport in Camp Lejeune, N.C.

The USS Bataan will deploy Tuesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

Over 4,000 men and women are part of the ships’ seven-month deployment, providing assistance in Europe and the Middle East.