Sailors, Marines with Bataan ARG deploy from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 25, 2016) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) man the rails before departure. Carter Hall departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Special 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg)
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors and Marines with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployed from Norfolk Saturday.

USS Mesa Verde deployed from Naval Station Norfolk, while USS Carter Hall deployed from JEB Little Creek – Fort Story. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed from their homeport in Camp Lejeune, N.C.

The USS Bataan will deploy Tuesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

Over 4,000 men and women are part of the ships’ seven-month deployment, providing assistance in Europe and the Middle East.

 

