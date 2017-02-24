Portsmouth toddler fighting rare disease

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth toddler is fighting for a healthy life after being diagnosed with a rare disease.

The family of three-year-old Aziza Randolph say she suffered a stroke back in January and was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease.

Moyamoya causes arteries in the brain to clog stopping blood from flowing through. It results in strokes and is life-threatening.

Since that diagnosis, her family says Aziza has had two other strokes.

“It kind of threw us for a loop. Very surprising for us. Devastating for our family. We’re just not used to having anything wrong with family members,” said Tiah Lee, Aziza’s aunt.

Lee says her brother and Aziza are currently at Boston’s Children’s Hospital, preparing to get surgery to treat the disease.

“My brother is a single father. He works everyday. He does everything for his daughter. It’s a financial burden. It’s an emotional burden,” she said.

Lee says her brother had to take off from work and will be in Boston for a couple of weeks with Aziza for treatment.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help finance the surgery, trip, and other treatments because Moyamoya is not curable. So far, they’ve raised more than $1,000.

“It was on a whim to see if we could try to do anything to help,” Lee said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the GoFundMe page.