Portsmouth couple wins big for fourth time in three years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calvin and Zatera Spencer must be really lucky.

In March of 2014, the Spencers had a lucky month by winning $1 million in the March 12 Powerball drawing. The Spencers then won two more times in the March 26 Pick 4 drawing, and the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza Scratcher game.

Calvin Spencer matched all five numbers in the February 14 Cash 5 day drawing, winning the game’s $100,000 top prize.

The winning ticket was bought at Tinee Giant, 2722 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth. The winning numbers were 1-16-18-26-31. He said he used birthdays in selecting the numbers on his ticket.

“I feel like I’m good at it,” he joked as the couple claimed their latest prize.

He said the couple has been “enjoying life” since their lucky month in 2014, and they both still work.

“It’s a blessing from the Lord,” he said.