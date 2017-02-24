Police release video of hit-and-run in hopes of identifying driver

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police released video of a hit-and-run Friday in hopes of identifying the driver who took off.

At about 7:18 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the driver of a silver Nissan sedan was stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of S. Independence Boulevard.

A pedestrian was trying to cross Independence in the crosswalk. As the pedestrian crossed in front of the Nissan, the driver went to turn right onto Dahlia Drive and hit the victim.

The suspect then left the scene without offering any help or identifying themselves to the victim.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

If you recognize this vehicle or know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.