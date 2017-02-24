ODU seniors Baker, Taylor ready for final home game

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jordan Baker remembers his “welcome” to college basketball very well. He was “exhausted.”

Trying to juggle school and practice during the Summer of his freshman season, Baker had to power through weight lifting and an open gym session in the same day without much success. Four years later, he and his fellow senior teammate Denzell Taylor are the unquestioned leaders of an Old Dominion team riding a three-game win streak, and one which will call on its leaders for one final home game against Western Kentucky on Saturday.

“It’s going to be an emotional weekend, definitely,” said Baker.

“My emotions this week have been up and down. Honestly, I’m just trying to savor the moment,” said Taylor.

Though the two are almost polar-opposite in terms of demeanor, they’ve both been equally impactful on a team that’s won 70 games through their first three years. “Outstanding young men on and off the court,” said head coach Jeff Jones.

“They’ve meant so much to the success we’ve had.”

While neither have been prolific scorers, both have seen significant minutes since day one. Baker, who has proven he can hit a three-pointer from just about anywhere, is enjoying his best scoring season as a Monarch, averaging almost seven points a night.

Taylor, who played for the Canadian Junior National Team before coming to Norfolk, was also inserted into the lineup almost immediately. “My first steps out here on this court were amazing,” said Taylor, sitting on the bench during a practice session on Wednesday. “They treated me like family off the get, from day one, and I just loved it here ever since.”

Baker calls his four years a “one-in-a-million opportunity

“This ride has just been incredible,” said Baker. “It’s just a blessing to get an opportunity to come here for free, and play the game that I love, teammates that I love and coaching staff that I love.”

Both recalled their NIT Final Four run as one of the most memorable moments wearing the ODU uniform, but both realize there is still basketball left to play, and maybe another March tournament to play in.