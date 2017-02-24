Norfolk Public Schools holding teacher job fair Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools are looking to hire new teachers for the 2017-2018 school year.

The district is holding a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

Applicants must fill out the online application using code 1-53 (teacher job fair.) Print your completed application before you submit and bring it with you to the job fair, along with copies of supporting credentials including your valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), a recent summative or student teaching evaluations and references.

Teachers are needed in the following subject areas:

Art

Business & Information Technology

Early Childhood Special Education

Elementary Education, PreK-6

Foreign Language

Music

School Psychologist

Secondary Core Content

Special Education

Technology Education

If you’re looking for more information, call the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905.