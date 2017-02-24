Newport News police warn of phone scam

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say there’s a phone scam making the rounds.

Shortly after 2:10 p.m. Friday, three people called the police department. Each caller said they got a call from the police information desk number at 757-928-4100.

In the first case, police say a woman said she received a telephone call from a male identifying himself as a police detective. The man indicated that the woman’s son had a warrant out for his arrest. The man said he needed money from the victim to make the warrants go away. The caller asked for several hundred dollars.

In the second and third calls, the scammer was less specific and just demanded money from the victims.

The victims didn’t cooperate and instead called police.

If you get a call like this, police want you to take down the phone number that calls you and report this to police.

The police department says they will never contact you via telephone or in person demanding cash to get out of a warrant.

Report suspicious activity like this to the police non-emergency line at 757-247-2500. If you know anything about this scam, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.