Newport News gang member sentenced to 24 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison for his involvement

25-year-old Justin Brown was also sentenced to five years of supervised release conspiracy to engage in racketeering as a member of the Black P-Stones gang.

Prosecutors say the Black P-Stones were involved in the distribution of narcotics, multiple robberies and the deaths of at least three people.

Brown pleaded guilty in December 2015. Court documents say he drove several other Black P-Stones and associates to the home of a local marijuana dealer to rob him. During the robbery, the dealer was murdered by one of the P-Stones.

After the murder, prosecutors say Brown drove the members away and the belongings taken from the dealer were divided up.