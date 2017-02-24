More than 2,000 register for toll relief program, McAuliffe says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Friday announced that more than 2,000 residents in Norfolk and Portsmouth registered for a new toll relief program.

The program, which is set to begin March 1, is designed to give residents financial assistance for Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls. Residents who qualified will get a 75-cent refund on tolls after their eighth trip of the month.

“We’ve put into place a long-term, sustainable Toll Relief program that will offer financial assistance to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who need it the most,” McAuliffe stated in a news release Friday.

Applications for 2018 will be accepted from Dec. 1, 2017 through Feb. 15, 2017.

To qualify for the program, you must be a resident of Norfolk or Portsmouth, earn $30,000 a year or less and have a Virginia E-ZPass account.