SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Farmers Bank in Smithfield at gunpoint.

A masked man seen in a security photo entered the bank at 10:30 a.m. armed with a hand gun, and demanded cash.

Police say he then fled the bank in a red Jeep Cherokee in an unknown direction.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.