CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man that stole 22 cartons of Newport cigarettes in seven different stores throughout Chesapeake.

According to police, the incidents happened between Jan. 31 and Feb. 23. In two of the thefts, the suspect is seen leaving the area in a small silver vehicle.

The 22 cartons stolen are valued at around $1,400.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about these incidents, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.