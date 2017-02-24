IRS warns of imposter scam



(WAVY) – It’s tax season and scam artists are out in force.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a warning about calls from people pretending to be with the IRS. Some of them have even figured out how to alter the caller ID to make it appear the call is coming from the IRS. The callers usually demand money or promise you a refund, after you share private information.

“These telephone scams are being seen in every part of the country, and we urge people not to be deceived by these threatening phone calls,” IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said. “We have formal processes in place for people with tax issues. The IRS respects taxpayer rights, and these angry, shake-down calls are not how we do business.”

Here are five things the scammers often do but the IRS will not do. Any one of these five things is a tell-tale sign of a scam. The IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will we call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill. Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe. Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card. Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you receive one of these scam calls, you can report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) at 1.800.366.4484 or at www.tigta.gov.