HR Sports Star: Keon Tucker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week we saw one of the most spectacular finishes ever to a Virginia High School League basketball playoff game in the game between Smithfield and Lake Taylor.

With time running out, Smithfield’s Keon Tucker launched and sank a shot from beyond half court at the buzzer to defeat Lake Taylor 61-60. The shot ended Lake Taylor’s chances of returning to the state final.

Smithfield moves on in the playoffs thanks to a 40-foot buzzer beater by Keon Tucker and for his efforts, Tucker is this week’s HR Sports Star!