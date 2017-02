HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Some streets in downtown Hampton will be closed to traffic on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The closures will be in effect as early as 5:30 a.m. to about noon because of the Great Chocolate Race.

The race begins and ends on Eaton Street across from Mill Point Park.

Driver should be aware of runners and possible detours.

For more information and map routes, visit the event website.