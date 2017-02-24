Girl looks to spread hope at CHKD through Girl Scout Cookies



NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A little girl is on a mission to spread hope with one sweet treat at a time.

Doctors diagnosed 10-year-old Hope with cancer last October.

Because of her continuous hospital stays and visits to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, she couldn’t sell Girl Scout Cookies — something she loves.

With the help of her parents and donors, she collected boxes and handed them out to other children battling cancer at CHKD.

Every box has a note and a message.

“CHKD did so much for me, and I wanted give back to them and I thought that donating cookies would be a good idea,” she says.

