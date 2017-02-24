Four men sentenced to nearly 30 years for robbery spree in VA, NC

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Four men were sentenced this week for their roles in a series of armed robberies in Virginia and North Carolina.

Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, 25; Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, 24; and Armand Devon Mullen, 26 were each sentenced to 27 years in prison. The fourth man, Dallas Cogdell, III, 24, was sentenced to 30 years.

All four pleaded guilty in November 2016 to robbery affecting interstate commerce and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Court documents say from May 6, 2016 through May 12, 2016, the men robbed four four Walgreens Pharmacy stores and one CVS Pharmacy in Williamsburg, Chesterfield, Henrico, Mechanicsville and Woodbridge.

The men then went to North Carolina, where they robbed two Walgreens stores in Apex and Durham on May 16, 2016.

They were pulled over during a traffic stop immediately after the May 16 robbery in Durham, N.C. and arrested after police found evidence of the robbery.

Investigators say Cogdell, Jones and Mullen were also linked to robberies in Hampton between October 2015 to April 2016.