Elizabeth City man accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl pleads guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man accused of prostituting a Virginia Beach teen has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say Joshua Manuel Treat, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges related to sex trafficking of a child and child pornography.

Court documents say from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, Treat posted a 14-year-old girl on an online escort service.

In order to persuade her to participate in prostitution, prosecutors say Treat would inject her with heroin before she had appointments with customers.

Treat could face between 10 years to life in prison when he is sentenced May 25.

