Man with medical condition missing from Suffolk assisted living home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a man missing from an assisted living home in Suffolk.

40-year-old Derrick Henry Brown was last seen walking along Portsmouth Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Staff at the Tabernacle Gardens Assisted Living Facility reported him missing Friday.

Brown has a medical condition that requires medication, which he doesn’t have with him.

Police described Brown as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat and bandana, but police could not provide a description for his clothing.

Brown is known to frequent the Franklin area and may have been trying to walk there.

If you see Brown or know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 or your local police department.