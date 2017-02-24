Creature Feature – Dogs from South Korea

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Humane Society International rescued more than 200 dogs from a South Korean dog meat farm. The dogs were sent to placement partners around the globe including the Virginia Beach SPCA. They received 7 dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes. Most of them were underweight and frightened.

VBSPCA staff have worked long and hard to rehabilitate the dogs and several have already been adopted. Dog meat farming is legal in countries like South Korea and consumption is considered acceptable. However, it is beginning to become less acceptable and farms are starting to shut down.

That’s when groups like Humane Society International swoop in to gather up as many dogs as they can to help them find forever, loving homes.

If you would like more information about the dogs from South Korea or pet adoption, visit www.vbspca.com