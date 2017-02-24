Couple accused in VB robbery, chase involved in multi-state crime spree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The couple accused in a robbery that led to a police chase two weeks ago was apparently in the middle of a multi-state crime spree.

Jodi Keller, 39, was arrested shortly after the incident, but the search continues for 39-year-old Travis White. He is wanted by numerous law enforcement agencies.

“He’s a threat to everybody, he’s proved that he’s a threat to any community that he’s in,” said victim Nicole Loftus.

The havoc apparently began in Garrett County, Maryland on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff’s office there, the pair stole a maroon Ford F-250 from the parking lot of a Little Caesars.

Eventually, they traveled to Virginia Beach and allegedly robbed Loftus on Feb. 9 in the Walmart parking lot on Phoenix Drive. They fled the scene and led Virginia Beach police on a wild pursuit. The chase was ultimately called off and the suspects got away.

Court documents indicate that Keller was arrested the next day, on Ventures Way in Chesapeake. She was charged with possession of cocaine.

Owners of a business in the area, who didn’t want to be identified, told 10 On Your Side that she had been hiding on their property, alone.

White reportedly traveled on, crossing state lines again.

According to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, he led police in West Virginia on another extensive chase in a stolen RAV 4 on Feb. 21.

“He’s not gonna stop until he gets caught,” Loftus said.

The Ford truck was ultimately recovered. Loftus got her stolen wallet back, but not her purse. She’s lost hope in recovering the wedding rings that were inside.

“[They’re] gone,” she said. “At this point, I just want him caught and in jail, where he belongs.”

Loftus said the incident has left her traumatized.

“It’s made me not trust anybody, at all, and be very aware of my surroundings… too aware,” she said. “I’m scared all the time.”

According to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, White was last seen in Pennsylvania.

Virginia Beach police told 10 On Your Side that White is not believed to be in the Hampton Roads area. Officers have provided very little information.

Keller remains in the Chesapeake City Jail. She will be arraigned in Virginia Beach on March 1. She declined an interview with 10 On Your Side Friday.