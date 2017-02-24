CNU men’s and women’s hoops are national title contenders

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Christopher Newport University has a very rich basketball tradition. The wall above the stands inside the Freeman Center is littered with the banners to prove it.

But very rarely have both the men’s and women’s teams been so highly ranked and considered a threat to win it all…in the same season.

” It’s awesome,” said head coach John Krikorian, who last season guided the men’s team to the Division III Final Four. “The two teams feed off each other.”

The Captain men (24-2, 17-1 Capital Athletic Conference) are currently ranked no. 3 in the nation, and after their 18th straight win on Thursday night, will play for the conference championship on Saturday evening.

The Captain women (24-2, 16-2 CAC) are ranked no. 8 nationally, and will also play for the conference championship on Saturday. The women will tip off at 2:00 pm, and the men will follow immediately at 4:30 pm.

That’s the schedule in Division III. The women play, followed by the men, and it’s a big reason the two teams feed off one another. “We’re really close with them, and we just feed off their energy because we see them play every game,” said Rayshard Brown, a senior guard on the men’s team.

While the men advanced all the way to Salem last season, the women remarkably made it to the Sweet 16, even though their starting five consisted of only freshman and sophomores. This season, both the men and the women are a threat to make noise in late March.

“I definitely think we can make it back to the Sweet 16, and if we keep playing our basketball, we can make it farther,” said junior guard Devon Byrd.