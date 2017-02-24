Child reports suspicious man in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are patrolling a Chesapeake neighborhood after a child reported a suspicious person.

The 10-year-old boy was on his skateboard around 5 p.m. Thursday when he said a man in a black van slowed down and spoke to him. He said the man told him he had candy and asked him to get in his van. The boy told him no and the man drove away.

This alleged interaction happened at the intersection of Texas Street and Poplar Avenue. Police say the child was unable to give them a detailed description of the man or the van.

Stay with WAVY for any updates.