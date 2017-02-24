Cab of tractor-trailer that went over the CBBT pulled from water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews pulled the cab of the tractor-trailer that went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel two weeks ago from the water.

CBBT Police Chief Edward Spencer tells 10 On Your Side that the cab was recovered at 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said 47-year-old Joseph Chen was hauling seafood on Feb. 9 when he passed another truck, re-entered the lane, drove over a curb and went airborne.

Chen’s tractor-trailer went into the water on the southbound side of the CBBT. He was rescued by a Navy helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death to be drowning and hypothermia.

Authorities are still hoping to get more information from the truck’s black box.