Cab of tractor-trailer that went over the CBBT pulled from water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews pulled the cab of the tractor-trailer that went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel two weeks ago from the water.
CBBT Police Chief Edward Spencer tells 10 On Your Side that the cab was recovered at 2:20 p.m. Friday.
Driver dies after tractor-trailer goes over the side of the CBBT
Authorities said 47-year-old Joseph Chen was hauling seafood on Feb. 9 when he passed another truck, re-entered the lane, drove over a curb and went airborne.
Chen’s tractor-trailer went into the water on the southbound side of the CBBT. He was rescued by a Navy helicopter, but died on the way to the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death to be drowning and hypothermia.
‘Oh my god’: Drivers call 911 after truck goes over side of CBBT
Authorities are still hoping to get more information from the truck’s black box.