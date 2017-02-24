Business owner sentenced to prison for immigration, money laundering scheme

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A citizen of Israel was sentenced Thursday to just over seven years in prison for his role in an immigration fraud and money laundering scheme.

38-year-old Eyal Katz was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, a $20,000 fine and ordered to forfeit certain property.

Court documents say Katz, operating from an office in Tel Aviv, Israel, would identify, recruit and send foreign nationals from Israel to the United States on B-2 visitor visas. Once those foreign nationals were in the U.S., they would be sent to work for one of several business entities, known collectively as RASKO, a mall-based kiosk business in Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. These businesses sold Dead Sea Salt products.

Katz and his co-conspirators would provide housing and transportation to the foreign nationals.

From 2011 through the present, the conspirators, led by Omer Gur in the U.S. and Katz in Israel, recruited over 140 foreign nationals from Israel to work at the kiosks, in violation of the workers’ B-2 visitor visa status.

From 2012 through 2014, RASKO received over $14 million through its kiosk-based sales. Several million dollars from these sales were then routed to Israel-based accounts, including accounts controlled by Katz, and spent on lodging, travel, kiosk rentals and other expenses of the scheme.

To date, nine of the 10 charged defendants in the case have been arrested. Katz is the ninth defendant to plead guilty.