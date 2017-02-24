Brush fire near Suffolk recycling facility ruled arson

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say a brush fire that crews battled Thursday evening has been ruled as arson.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called shortly after 5 p.m. for a brush fire in a ravine behind the Butler Paper Recycling, Inc. facility.

Capt. James Broglin said firefighters found heavy smoke with the fire advancing from the ravine 10 to 20 feet from the facility. One quarter to half of the 30-foot-deep ravine was burned, according to officials.

The fire was brought under control around 5:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation from the fire marshal’s office found that three juveniles were seen running from the area after the fire broke out.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.