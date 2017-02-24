Bruce Smith on Va. Beach diversity study: ‘We still have work to do’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Businessman and Hall of Fame football great Bruce Smith is speaking out about a diversity study the City of Virginia Beach plans to conduct.

The study is supposed to look into how the city is getting rid of disparity among minorities, women and veterans, specifically in businesses.

Smith called on the city to do a disparity study in November. He claimed he was excluded from a project at Rudee Inlet after submitting an unsolicited bid to develop 10 acres at the Rudee Loop.

The study will be conducted in three parts. Mayor Will Sessoms says it could take up to 18 months because of the size of the city and having three phases will allow for problems found in each part to be solved quicker.

Smith said in a statement Friday that “the kind of quasi analysis the mayor has proposed to conduct is not actually a disparity study at all. So, we still have work to do.

Under the mayor’s proposal, the city controls all the conditions of the ‘study,’ which automatically weighs the outcome in their advantage. This also gives the Mayor the ability to stop the ‘study’ at anytime when insights are revealed that are not in his favor. By deviating from the legal framework of what a Disparity Study is, the city is only wasting tax payer time and dollars for a study that is not legally defensible in any court of law. Put another way, the city is trying to grade its own test. This should not be acceptable to any of Virginia Beach’s citizens.”

Read Smith’s full statement about the study here.

On Saturday, religious leaders are planning to march along Atlantic Avenue to address the disparity study, among other issues.