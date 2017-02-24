Beach replenishment begins today in Willoughby

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Work is set to begin Friday on the largest single storm damage reduction project in the City of Norfolk.

The three-month beach replenishment project which will affect a seven-mile stretch from the tip of Willoughby Spit, near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, to the Little Creek Inlet.

While the wetlands in the area are back, constant erosion has left the people of Ocean View in a vulnerable position.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Norfolk are getting ready to do something about it. Crews will begin pumping sand onto the beach at 28th Street in Ocean View from the Chesapeake Bay.

A dredge boat in the bay will be taking sand off the bay floor. This is sand that has been found to be compatible with the sand on East Ocean View Beach.

The project is expected to widen the beach to 60 feet and build it up to five feet above the lowest point of the water.

