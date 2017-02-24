Over 4,000 sailors, Marines with Bataan ARG set for 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the next few days, more than 4,000 sailors and Marines with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) will deploy.

USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) deploys Saturday from Naval Station Norfolk. USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) also deploys Saturday from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story.

The USS Bataan (LHD 5) deploys Tuesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

Amphibious Squadron Eight, Bataan, Mesa Verde, Carter Hall, Assault Craft Unit 4 Detachments, Beach Master Unit Two, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-26, and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit will go on a seven month deployment in support of maritime security operations, crisis response, theater security cooperation and provide a forward naval presence in Europe and the Middle East.

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) will deploy from their homeport in Camp Lejeune, N.C.