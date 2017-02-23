Video: Tiger knocks drone out of the sky in China

CHINA (NBC) — A Tiger in northeast China knocked a drone out of the sky.

China’s state broadcaster released footage from a Siberian tiger enclosure in the Heilongjiang Province, showing the animals chasing a drone until one successfully jumps up and knocks it down.

Footage from a second camera shows the tigers immediately gathering around the equipment on the ground, tearing into it until they are scared away by the release of some smoke.

Staff members soon arrived in the enclosure to recover the remains of the camera drone.

According to China’s state broadcaster, experts in the park use drone chasing to help keep the well-nourished tigers fit.