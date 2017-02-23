Toy frogs recalled over chemical, injury concerns

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A toy manufacturer has recalled hundreds of thousands of toy frogs over concerns that the batteries can leak, posing a hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toy’s battery caps can become a projectile when the battery is removed, which can cause chemicals to leak.

The commission reports that more than 420,000 of the Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys have been recalled.

Moose Toys has reportedly received 17 reports of battery caps becoming a projectile or chemicals leaking. Two injuries have been reported, and resulted in visits to the emergency room or doctor’s office.

Consumers are urged to stop using the toys and contact Moose Toys for a free replacement.