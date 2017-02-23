Suffolk man to serve 20 years in murder of Donta Williams

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tremayne Johnson, one of three men convicted in the murder of Donta Williams, received 20 years in prison during a sentencing hearing Thursday.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reports that Johnson was sentenced to 40 years Thursday, but had 20 years suspended — leaving 20 to serve.

Williams’ body was found at Mathews Lake near the Department of Defense Suffolk Complex in March of 2015. He was reported missing in January of 2015.

Johnson, along with Kyle Lamar Purvis and Nathaniel C. McCoy Jr., was charged for Williams’ death.

Prosecutors have described Williams’ death as “horrific” and “vile.”

Williams suffered nearly 20 blows to the head. Prosecutors say the murder weapons, a hammer and a wire hand saw, broke during the attack.

Purvis, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison last September.

McCoy received two life terms plus 15 years last November, and plans to appeal the sentence.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly will have the latest on Thursday’s hearing at midday.