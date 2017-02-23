Raccoon found in Newport News tests positive for rabies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon found on Magnolia Drive in Newport News has tested positive for rabies.

Residents in the area are asked to report any exposures to the animal to Newport News Environmental Health at 757-594-7340. Exposures can include bites, scratches, contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose and mouth and direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

After hours, call one of the following local animal control offices:

Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control: 595-7387

York County Animal Control: 890-3601

James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control: 253-1800

The health district wants to reminds residents to vaccinate pets, report exposures like bites and scratches to your doctor and local health department and don’t leave food or trash out in the open outside.