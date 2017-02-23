Police: Several items taken in burglary of Portsmouth sheriff’s home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several items, including police badges and money, were recently stolen from the home of Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson.

The items allegedly taken from Watson’s home are outlined in a search warrant dated Jan. 25, 2017.

In the warrant, police say Watson’s home was burglarized on Jan. 12.

Watson is said to have contacted police, and reported that a cream-colored safe with envelopes of money, various paperwork and two Norfolk police badges were taken during the burglary.

According to the warrant, police received a call on Jan. 25 from a man named who told police that he was living in an apartment off Deep Creek Boulevard with his wife and stepchildren at the time. Police say the caller reported seeing his 2-year-old son in his stepson’s room playing with loaded gun.

The man told police he also found a cream-colored safe with money and police badges as well as paperwork — matching what Watson reported to police. He also reportedly found a Playstation 4, laptops and various other items in his stepson’s room.

Detectives found all of those items in a search of the apartment, along with several pairs of shoes, a laptop, two Kindle Fires, a Nikon camera, and multiple games and Blu-ray movies.

Detectives also found a device for smoking marijuana, a bull whip, $140 in cash and a brown wallet with a school ID and Wal-Mart gift card during a search of the apartment.

According to Portsmouth Police, a 16-year-old was recently arrested and charged in the case.