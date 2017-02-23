Police: CVS employee tackled prescription drugs thief

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old man who stole prescription drugs from a Hampton CVS has been arrested.

Michael Stephan Parker Jr. was tackled and detained by an employee shortly after the robbery happened Thursday morning. Police say Parker went into the store on West Mercury Boulevard through the back.

After seeing that the pharmacy section was unattended, Parker then reportedly put a mask on, jumped the pharmacy’s counter and began grabbing numerous prescription drugs and putting them in a backpack.

Police say the on-duty pharmacist returned to the section and saw Parker.

Parker tried to run from the store, but an employee tackled and detained him until officers arrived. Police were called to the store shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a large amount of stolen medicine in Parker’s backpack as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen.

Parker has been charged with felony shoplifting, wearing a mask in public, and possession of a stolen firearm.

