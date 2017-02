BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) — A new study has revealed a link between sleep and dementia.

Scientists at Boston University collected sleep data from a group of adults, and then followed up 10 years later.

People who slept more than nine hours a night were twice as likely to develop dementia than those who slept less.

The also had smaller brain volumes, suggesting excessive sleep may be a symptom — not a cause — of cognitive decline.

The study was published in the journal Neurology Feb. 22.